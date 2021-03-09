NESN Logo Sign In

Is Borussia Dortmund too banged-up to keep its edge over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League?

The teams will meet Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Dortmund leads 3-2 after the first leg and is well-positioned to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

However, Dortmund will be without injured star winger Jadon Sancho. Attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna and defender Raphael Guerreiro also are doubtful due to injuries of their own. But the outcome might swing on the fitness of Dortmund superstar striker Erling Braut Haaland, who left Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich after 60 minutes due to a cut foot.

Here’s when and how to watch Dortmund-Sevilla in the United States:

When: Tuesday, March 9, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+ | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images