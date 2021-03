NESN Logo Sign In

ESPN hasn’t broadcast NHL games since the 2003-04 season, but that soon could change.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, ESPN reached a seven-year deal with the league Tuesday “to become one of the league’s media partners starting next season.” Johnston cited league and industry sources.

There has been no confirmation from either ESPN or the NHL.

NBC has the U.S. media rights, but expire after this year.

ESPN broadcast NHL games from 1992-2004.