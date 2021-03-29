Evan Fournier Reflects On Trade, Talking With This Ex-Celtic After Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Fournier knew just the person to call upon hearing that he was traded to the Boston Celtics, and it was former Celtic big man, and his countryman, Vincent Poirier who was on the other end of the phone.

“That’s the first thing I did, yes,” Fournier admitted while on a pregame video conference with reporters Monday. “But more so than basketball it was about the city, the fans, the restaurants, etc. So, he only had great things to say.”

The 28-year-old Fournier was traded to Boston while his previous team, the Orlando Magic, landed a pair of second-rounders and veteran guard Jeff Teague, who they waived. Fournier, a 6-foot-7 guard who has averaged 19.7 points and 3.7 assists in 26 games this season with the Magic, was Boston’s biggest trade deadline acquisition.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge both previously expressed their excitement in having Fournier join Boston. Fournier expressed how the feelings are mutual.

“… Once I heard about the trade I was obviously really excited,” Fournier said. “It’s a bit of a shock because you never know when it’s going to happen or not, obviously there were rumors, but when you spend seven years in one place, you know, it’s a little bit shocking at first. But once it settles in you can reflect on your situation and, like I said, it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Fournier is in the final year of his contract, but Ainge is hopeful there’s a chance he will remain in Boston long term.

Fournier will make his Celtics debut Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. We’ll see just how well the versatile wing fits with Boston’s young stars — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown — but Fournier believes his skillset will complement the group. Boston certainly hopes so, as well.

Tip off from TD Garden on Monday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images