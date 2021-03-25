Evan Fournier Introduces Himself To Celtics Fans With Bizarre Tweet

We recommend not following Fournier's instructions

by

Evan Fournier chose a heck of a way to ingratiate himself with Celtics fans.

Fournier, once rumored to be part of an Aaron Gordon trade, reportedly was dealt to Boston on Thursday after seven seasons with the Orlando Magic. Gordon later was moved to the Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after news of his being sent to Boston broke, Fournier took to Twitter and fired off a bizarre introductory tweet.

“Hi Celtics fans,” he tweeted. “If you’re not familiar with me, please Google my last name. You’re welcome.”

We’d say, “Don’t do it,” but we know you’re going to anyway. Just understand that you’ll find upon doing so — Fournier’s gangrene — is a rather unpleasant and, frankly, gross medical condition to read about.

You’ve been warned.

Anyway, welcome to the Celtics, Evan Fournier.

More NBA:

What Celtics’ Reported Evan Fournier Trade Means For Team’s 2021 Hopes

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related