Evan Fournier Introduces Himself To Celtics Fans With Bizarre Tweet

Evan Fournier chose a heck of a way to ingratiate himself with Celtics fans.

Fournier, once rumored to be part of an Aaron Gordon trade, reportedly was dealt to Boston on Thursday after seven seasons with the Orlando Magic. Gordon later was moved to the Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after news of his being sent to Boston broke, Fournier took to Twitter and fired off a bizarre introductory tweet.

“Hi Celtics fans,” he tweeted. “If you’re not familiar with me, please Google my last name. You’re welcome.”

We’d say, “Don’t do it,” but we know you’re going to anyway. Just understand that you’ll find upon doing so — Fournier’s gangrene — is a rather unpleasant and, frankly, gross medical condition to read about.

You’ve been warned.

Anyway, welcome to the Celtics, Evan Fournier.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images