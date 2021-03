NESN Logo Sign In

Evgeni Malkin was impressive Monday night.

The longtime Penguins center recorded two points as Pittsburgh defeated the Boston Bruins in a 4-1 verdict.

Malkin entered the game on a seven-game point streak and his two points against the B’s increased his career total to an impressive 1,100. He is the 63rd player in NHL history to reach the feat.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images