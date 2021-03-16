NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett Joins Dolphins On One-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Jacoby Brissett is heading back to the AFC East.

The 28-year-old quarterback just inked a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brissett began his career with the New England Patriots in 2016 before spending the last four seasons with the Colts. He collected 6,459 yards and 31 touchdowns on a 59.5% completion rate with Indianapolis.

This move gives the Dolphins some extra depth under center. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be the team’s starter, but Brissett should offer the team some extra assurance.

Some hoped Brissett would re-join the Patriots with the team’s quarterback situation seemingly up in the air earlier this offseason. Cam Newton recently re-signed with the team, but some still hoped New England would try to land its former signal-caller for a little back-up of its own.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images