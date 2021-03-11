Ex-Patriots QBs Coach Weighs In On Cam Newton’s Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The best move for Cam Newton this offseason would be to re-sign with the New England Patriots.

That’s what Jedd Fisch believes, at least.

Fisch worked closely with Newton as New England’s quarterbacks coach in 2020 before leaving to take over as head coach at Arizona. Asked about Newton’s impending free agency Thursday during an interview with NFL Network, Fisch said the veteran QB would benefit from staying put.

“For Cam, the best opportunity for him would be to continue to be in that situation (in New England), of course,” Fisch said, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.

That would appeal to Newton, too. Asked in a recent appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast whether he’d re-sign with the Patriots, the 31-year-old replied: “Yes. Hell yes.”

“You’re asking me, ‘Would I go back?’ ” he said. “Yes, I would go back.”

The bigger question, of course, is whether the Patriots would be interested in giving Newton a second chance. He was one of the NFL’s least effective passers this past season but had several factors working against him, including a lack of time to learn New England’s complex offense, a midseason bout with COVID-19 and a supporting cast that featured a bottom-of-the-barrel collection of pass-catchers. Newton, finishing with more rushing touchdowns (12) than passing scores (10).

Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about Newton’s attitude and work ethic throughout the season — and reportedly after it, as well — and recent reports suggested the team has not ruled out re-upping his contract.

Newton and Patriots third-string quarterback Brian Hoyer are set to become unrestricted free agents when the NFL league year opens March 17. Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala are the only New England QBs currently under contract for the 2021 season.

