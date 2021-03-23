Ex-Patriots WR Josh Gordon Clean, Hoping For Another NFL Opportunity

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Gordon is hoping he’ll get another opportunity in the NFL.

The embattled wide receiver, who has struggled with drug and alcohol addition, is on indefinite suspension from the league again after relapsing back in December following the death of his brother.

In the meantime, he took part in the Fan Controlled Football league, whose season now has concluded. Clean once again, Gordon is hoping for another opportunity.

“There’s no quit in me, at least I’m thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit,” Gordon said in a fascinating interview on the “Adam Schefter Podcast, via ESPN. “What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life. …

“I know I have a lot to offer, a lot of knowledge about the game and a lot of experience. I’m not going to tarnish that or throw that away and disrespect myself.”

He also was given the chance to give a message to NFL teams.

“Anybody can be really good at the game, but you don’t necessarily want to be seen as an (expletive), pardon my language, you know, off the field. So for me I try to keep it real so what you see and what you hear is as honest as it gets. Not to say I’m the most honest person, but I learned at a certain point in time I kinda gotta cut out a lotta B.S. in my life. So you’re getting a guy that’s focused, at this age, this late in my career, most importantly you’re getting a great wide receiver.”

Gordon has been suspended multiple times by the NFL across his career, at least once with each of the three teams he’s played for (Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks). Gordon last played in 2019, when he took part in five games with the Seahawks after getting cut by the Patriots.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is a free agent after asking for his release from the Seahawks.

