A fresh face was just what the Boston Bruins needed.

Goaltender Daniel Vladar made his NHL debut for the B’s on Tuesday and it went very well. The rookie had 34 saves in Boston’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. NESN’s Meredith Gorman recaps the tilt with the Ford Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images