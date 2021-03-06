Ford Final Five Facts: Brad Marchand, Bruins Snap Capitals’ Winning Streak

Brad Marchand scored two goals and Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Friday night.
Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.
Brandon Carlo left the game after taking a vicious hit.
Brad Marchand scored two goals and Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-1, on Friday night.
Courtney Cox has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.