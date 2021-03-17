NESN Logo Sign In

North Andover, MA is represented in the NHL.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Joey Daccord, son of former Boston Bruins goalie coach Brian Daccord, earned his first career NHL win as the the Senators took down the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

The 2015 seventh-round NHL Draft pick hails from North Andover, MA and attended Arizona State University before being drafted by the Senators.

