Franchy Cordero donned his Boston Red Sox uniform Saturday for the first time in Grapefruit League action, and manager Alex Cora was pleased with his debut.

Cordero, after landing on the COVID-19 injury list delayed the start of his spring training, stroked a first-pitch single to left field in the second inning.

“We’ve been seeing that for a while now,” Cora told reporters when asked about his initial impressions. “Good that he got a hit the other way, make contact, and now we move on. The plan is for him to have an off-day tomorrow and hopefully he can play the outfield Monday, hopefully.”

The 26-year-old Cordero, you may recall, was acquired from the Royals in the trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City. He arrived at spring training late, but has continued to increase his production with his debut as designated hitter Saturday being the most to this point.

Cordero, following his own single, went to second base as first baseman Bobby Dalbec slashed a single the right. Cordero showed off “an athletic move” around the bases, according to Cora.

“He’s moving well. It’s just a matter of stamina, his conditioning,” Cora said. “It’s not the same running sprints and playing seven innings in the outfield. So hopefully we can get there soon enough and he’ll be OK.”

Cora previously cast doubt that Cordero will be ready to go in time for Opening Day, but once he’s available, he’s expected to contribute right away.

