Francis Ngannou Knocks Out Stipe Miocic To Claim UFC Heavyweight Title

There is a new heavyweight champion in the UFC.

Francis Ngannou on Saturday scored a devastating knockout of Stipe Miocic in the second round of their fight at UFC 260 at UFC Apex. It was an impressive performance from Ngannou, who thoroughly dominated one of the greatest heavyweight champions in UFC history.

Here are some of the highlights from the fight:

Ngannou long has been viewed as someone capable not just of winning the UFC heavyweight title, but of holding it for an extended period of time. Relatively new to mixed martial arts, Ngannou understandably took a while to develop his game.

Now, he’s at the top of it.

“The game plan was to be relaxed, not to rush at all,” Ngannou said after the fight, via ESPN. “Calm down. My team knows that that’s the moment I have the best of myself. When I’m relaxed and not rushing.”

So, what’s next?

All eyes now turn toward Jon Jones, whom Ngannou wants to fight.

“In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts,” Ngannou said. “Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. It’ll be a very good challenge. … But this time I am the champ, he is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon.”

"I'm ready. Any time soon. If it's summer, I will be here, ready to fight, in July or August."@francis_ngannou says he'll be ready to fight Jon Jones this summer 🍿 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/0BPBQBjqVr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

Dana White indicated Derrick Lewis will be next up for Ngannou. However, the UFC president did say if Jones wants the match, he’ll have it. And it seems Jones is interested, so long as he gets paid enough.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Ngannou improved to 16-3 with the victory, while Miocic dropped to 20-4.

Jones, of course, is 26-1-0, with the one loss being a no contest.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images