MLB Rumors: Latest Offer From Mets To Shortstop Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor is quickly approaching his self-imposed deadline to reach a long-term extension with the New York Mets.

New York’s newly-acquired shortstop, who will be a free agent after this season, has expressed that he won’t participate in contract talks when the regular season starts. The Mets will kick off their 2021 campaign at the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

And it’s prompted the latest, and perhaps last, contract offer from the team.

“Mets offer to Francisco Lindor is $325 (million) for 10 years,” MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted Monday night, citing sources. “That is believed to be the final offer after moving it up past the originally planned number.”

Sources: Mets offer to Francisco Lindor is $325M for 10 years. That is believed to be the final offer after moving it up past the originally planned number. Less than 3 days before Lindor’s deadline. @martinonyc on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 30, 2021

The Mets acquired Lindor in a January blockbuster deal. He was the centerpiece in the trade which landed him and pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for four players.

The 27-year-old Lindor is a four-time All-Star and among the best two-way players in the league.

