Francisco Lindor Rumors: Latest Update On Extension Talks With Mets

The New York Mets absolutely did not acquire Francisco Lindor so that he could be a one-year rental.

But if they want to keep him from hitting the open market after this season, they’re going to need to start acting quick.

Lindor is arguably the top shortstop in the game, and is set to hit free agency next offseason. Knowing they probably wouldn’t be able to keep him, the Cleveland Indians traded Lindor to the Mets so they could get something for him.

The 27-year-old wants to have an extension done by Opening Day, which is Thursday, so time is running out quick.

On Wednesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared the latest intel on the Lindor situation.

“The Mets have offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal. Lindor wants more — according to reports, more than $50 million more. This, the Mets believe, is a borderline-absurd ask, one they have not entertained — and won’t. If Lindor holds firm at his asking price, there will be no extension by Opening Day, his self-imposed deadline, and he’ll hit free agency less than a year after the Mets acquired him with the intention of making him a linchpin of their franchise.”

Given the current collective bargaining agreement is nearing its end, Lindor might be well-advised to try and find a middle ground with the Mets.

It’s also worth mentioning to never say never on a deal happening a couple days after Opening Day if negotiations start heading in the right direction.

