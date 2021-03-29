Giants Owner Getting Impatient With New York’s Recent Lack Of Success

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Giants once seemed like a team that potentially could dominate the NFL year-in and year-out, but things have disintegrated significantly over the last decade.

The Giants have made just one postseason appearance since the 2012 NFL season, when they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. In fact, that victory over New England is the last time they won in the playoffs.

Of course, New York has done some serious revamping since their last championship, especially at quarterback. Eli Manning’s game quickly declined before he retired in January 2020. Daniel Jones since has taken over, though he’s struggled to find a rhythm in his first two seasons under center.

Naturally, Giants owner John is not happy. And while he’s had patience with the team in the past as it rebuilds post-Manning, he’s starting to get fed up with the lack of success, or progress, in general.

“I’d be very disappointed if things don’t turn around quickly,” Mara told The New York Post’s Ian O’Connor. “… I’m starting to get impatient. It’s been a while. I’m tired of explaining to fans at the end of every season, ‘Things are getting better. We’re on the right track.’ You lose credibility with them.

“… I’m not saying we have to (make the playoffs) this year. I never want to be in that business. I don’t think we’re a finished product by any stretch of the imagination. We need to add more pieces. But looking at the players we have added, there’s reason to think we’ll be in the playoffs sooner rather than later.”

The Giants already have shown this offseason just how committed they are to turn things around. New York already has picked up major pieces like Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson to try and help remedy the situation, and they coughed up a good chunk of change to do so.

One thing is certain, though: Jones will be their signal-caller for the foreseeable future. And that’s just fine with Mara, who believes the 23-year-old has Super Bowl champion potential.

“I can say that without any hesitation,” Mara said, per O’Connor, adding Jones could earn more than one title “if we put the right pieces around him.”

Only time will tell if Mara is right.

