Grant Williams Cracks Fitting Joke On Jayson Tatum’s Birthday

Grant Williams hasn’t been with the Celtics for terribly long, but he apparently is well-versed in the team’s inside jokes.

Boston’s hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden proved to be a nice early birthday present for Jayson Tatum, who turns 23 on Wednesday. You might not have known that by looking at the tweet Williams delivered to his teammate in honor of the big day.

Happy 19th birthday young killa @jaytatum0 🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) March 3, 2021

Tatum, of course, only was 19 years old when he joined the Celtics in 2017. The basketball world consistently marveled at the impact Tatum made as a rookie, birthing a running joke that still is going strong into the two-time All-Star’s fourth season in the league.

The superstar forward will be able to enjoy a day off on his birthday before the Celtics return to action Thursday when they host the Toronto Raptors. From there, Tatum and Jaylen Brown head off to Atlanta for the NBA’s All-Star festivities, which will see Boston’s franchise cornerstones participate in the 3-point contest.

