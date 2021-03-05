NESN Logo Sign In

Aliens seem to be a hot topic of late, and Tom Brady is getting in on the discussion.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily claimed to have seen a UFO in Texas. While it’s unclear what they saw, it’s caused quite the conversation.Br

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd said during “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” got in on it, but dragged some big-name QBs into it, as well.

“Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw annd Tom Brady have never seen aliens,” he said Thursday. “I would prefer my guys don’t talk about it.”

Maybe Cowherd should have confirmed the above names never have seen aliens, specifically the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller.