This is a story roughly seven years in the making.

Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady tweeted “Remember Humble and Hungry..” to a then-high school-aged Jaylen Brown in 2014.

Fast forward to 2021, and Brown is gearing up for his first-ever NBA All-Star Game.

So, to honor McGrady’s kind words, the Boston Celtics guard had the words etched on his shoes (one blue and one red) for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

Check it out, via The Athletic’s Jay King:

OK, this is dope. In his first All-Star Game, looks like Jaylen Brown will be wearing T-Mac shoes (tell me if I’m wrong on that) with a message T-Mac sent Jaylen while he was in high school.



Jaylen has said he patterned his game after T-Mac so you know this meant a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/s10hJOgbO0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 7, 2021

You love to see it.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images