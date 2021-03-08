This is a story roughly seven years in the making.
Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady tweeted “Remember Humble and Hungry..” to a then-high school-aged Jaylen Brown in 2014.
Fast forward to 2021, and Brown is gearing up for his first-ever NBA All-Star Game.
So, to honor McGrady’s kind words, the Boston Celtics guard had the words etched on his shoes (one blue and one red) for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.
Check it out, via The Athletic’s Jay King:
You love to see it.
The 2021 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.