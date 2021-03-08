Here’s Awesome Story Behind Jaylen Brown’s All-Star Game Shoes

This is a story roughly seven years in the making.
Back in 2014, retired NBA star Tracy McGrady tweeted “Remember Humble and Hungry..” to a then-high school-aged Jaylen Brown.
Fast forward to 2021, and Brown is gearing up for his first-ever NBA All-Star Game.
So, to honor McGrady’s kind words, the Boston Celtics guard had the words etched on his shoes (one blue and one red) for Sunday’s event.
Check it out, via The Athletic’s Jay King:
You love to see it.
The 2021 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.