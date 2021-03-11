NESN Logo Sign In

The Hockey East Men Tournament has brought its players into the do-or-die phase of the season.

The Hockey East Men Tournament quarterfinals will take place Sunday, and NESN networks will be the destination to watch the region’s best college hockey teams in action.

The action will begin when No. 7 UMass-Lowell visits No. 2 Boston University. Afterward, No. 9 New Hampshire will face No. 1 Boston College, and No. 6 Northeastern will take on No. 3 UMass.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Sunday, March 14

1 p.m. — Hockey East Men Tournament quarterfinal: No. 7 UMass-Lowell at No. 2 Boston University (NESN+)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men Tournament quarterfinal: No. 9 New Hampshire at No. 1 Boston College (NESN)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men Tournament quarterfinal: No. 6 Northeastern at No. 3 UMass (NESN+)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN