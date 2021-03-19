NESN Logo Sign In

Either UMass or UMass-Lowell will rule the day.

The Minutemen and River Hawks will face off Saturday in Amherst, Mass., at Mullins Center in the Hockey East Men Tournament final. UMass is coming off a resounding 5-2 win over Providence, while UMass-Lowell undoubtedly still is buzzing from its 6-5 double-overtime win over Boston College.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern)

Saturday, March 20

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men Tournament Final: UMass-Lowell vs. UMass (NESN)

Schedule subject to change.

