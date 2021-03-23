Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Undergoes Successful Surgery On Fractured Wrist

NESN Logo Sign In

LaMelo Ball is on the mend.

The Charlotte Hornets announced Tuesday that the rookie underwent successful surgery to address his fractured right wrist. Ball sustained the injury Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ball’s wrist has been immobilized and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, per a statement from the team.

Some initially feared the injury could force Ball to miss the rest of the season. But now, there is some hope for a possible return before the postseason, especially if the Hornets make the playoffs. (Charlotte was sixth in the Eastern Conference standings as of Tuesday afternoon.)

Ball was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in his first NBA season before the injury. He was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in January and February. And has been one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards.