How Bruins Lined Up In Practice With Jarred Tinordi In The Mix

Jarred Tinordi has arrived in Boston and hit the ice with the Bruins.

Tinordi, claimed off waivers Saturday by the Bruins, took part in Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

The 29-year-old defenseman historically has been a bottom-pairing guy, and that’s precisely the role he filled Tuesday. Tinordi skated on the third pairing with Connor Clifton, bumping Urho Vaakanainen onto a spare pairing with John Moore.

Here’s how the Bruins lined up Tuesday, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Tinordi–Clifton

Moore, Vaakanainen, Steven Kampfer, Greg McKegg and Anders Bjork were the spares. Kevan Miller did not take part in practice,

You’ll notice the Bruins shuffled the forward lines some. After sitting Sunday against the New York Rangers, Wagner is back in with McKegg as a spare. Karson Kuhlman, who played Sunday, is back with Providence.

The Bruins also are keeping Studnicka at center, which is his natural position. That has allowed him to really pop over the last week.

Things still could change between now and when they play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, but the ever-changing lineup is beginning to take shape.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images