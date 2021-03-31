How Devin McCourty Felt About Patriots’ Bevy Of Free Agent Signings

NESN Logo Sign In

Devin McCourty has spent more than a decade with the New England Patriots. He knows exactly how out of character this month’s wild spending spree was.

And he can’t wait to see the results.

During an appearance Wednesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” the longtime Patriots safety shared his thoughts on the team’s massive influx of talent through free agency.

“I’m excited,” McCourty said. “In my 11 years (in New England), we haven’t had an offseason like this, so it’s exciting. I think fans and people that watch the sport, they always want their team to spend big in free agency. I’m all about trying to get a better team and going out there and competing and trying to get back to the playoffs. So I’m excited, getting to meet some of these guys through text already, but I can’t wait to get back together and start to build for this season.”

Since the NFL league year opened two weeks ago, the Patriots have signed 13 external free agents — including big-ticket veterans like tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and edge rusher Matt Judon — and swung a trade for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Total amount of guaranteed money in those players’ contracts: $146.4 million.

The Patriots, who are looking to rebound after a 7-9 finish last season, also have re-signed several of their own free agents, most notably center David Andrews, running back James White, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and quarterback Cam Newton. Newton struggled as a passer in his first season with New England, but McCourty said he’s happy to have the former NFL MVP back for another round.

“He’s a great leader, and I think that’s what we saw right away with him getting there last year,” McCourty said of Newton, who quickly earned the respect of the Patriots’ locker room last season. “Really in a year that was very tough with no offseason, no anything, just coming in, I think he was just himself. … We had so many hilarious conversations. Sometimes, it would be three or four guys in it, but the whole half of the locker room would end up in the conversation going back and forth with him and Matthew Slater and Damien Harris.

“So I’m looking forward to having our full locker room hopefully, without the COVID restrictions as much. But he’s just been a great guy. I think his work ethic and his leadership was great for our offense last year in a year where we needed it.”

McCourty, who turns 34 in August, is entering the final year of his contract. His twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, remains an unrestricted free agent.

