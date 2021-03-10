How Much Does Trent Brown Love New England? This Story Paints Picture

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say Trent Brown is happy to be back in Foxboro.

Brown on Tuesday reportedly was traded by the Raiders to the Patriots, with whom he had a career season in 2018 when New England won Super Bowl LIII. Not long after news of the trade broke, Brown gleefully reacted to his latest career move with a pair of Instagram posts and also suggested on Twitter that he did not enjoy his time in Las Vegas.

The veteran tackle on Twitter also confirmed a story that expresses how much Brown enjoys the Boston area.

“I’ll never forget I told @trent to meet me at the Garden (MSG) for the @drake and @Migos concert,” Twitter user @DontHateTrav tweeted Tuesday. “I had my skybox and invited all my friends in the area. He went to the Boston Garden. That’s how much he loved his time there 😂 😂 congrats on going home!”

“🤣🤣🤣 I went to the real garden fam,” Brown replied.

🤣🤣🤣 I went to the real garden fam https://t.co/ltfn9MHN18 — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 9, 2021

Classic mix-up.

Brown is expected to play an important role for New England in 2021 and we should see a highly motivated player given the nature of his restructured contract. And with Brown now back in the fold, Bill Belichick and Co. will have the opportunity to get creative with their offensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images