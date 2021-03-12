How Patriots Players Reportedly Feel About Cam Newton Returning

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ reported decision to bring back Cam Newton was not largely well-received by the New England fan base.

That might not be the case in the Patriots’ locker room, however.

New England reportedly is set to re-sign Newton on a one-year deal for the 2021 NFL campaign. Newton encountered plenty of struggles over the course of this past season, but the veteran signal-caller wasn’t exactly set up to succeed in 2020.

One Patriots player, according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, has high hopes for Newton this time around, as the 31-year-old has a season in Foxboro under his belt and will have a more “normal” preseason and training camp this spring and summer. Newton’s return to New England reportedly drew positive reactions from other Patriots players, as well.

“Have touched based with a handful of #Patriots players this morning,” Giardi tweeted Friday. “They’re excited for Cam Newton’s return. Said one, ‘he gets a fair chance this time.’ Full offseason. Knows the playbook. Will know the personnel better.”

Newton’s new contract with the Patriots by no means solidifies his status as the team’s starter for the upcoming season. But at a minimum, he’ll be more prepared for his latest opportunity, and New England potentially could end up reaping the benefits.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images