How To Win $500 With NESN’s NCAA Tournament Pick And Win Challenge

Think you know how the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will go and want to take on a serious challenge? Here’s your chance to prove yourself.

March Madness is back, and NESN Games is partnering with Chalkline to give you chance to win big with the “College Hoops Challenge” Pick & Win contest throughout the NCAA Tournament.

The rules are simple: Head over to NESN Games and sign up, then make your straight-up picks for every game on Sunday’s Round 2 schedule. You’ll do the same thing Monday, and if you’re the leader at the end of Round 2, you’ll take home $150.

Don’t worry if your bracket busts, as this Pick & Win contest will go on through the whole tournament. If you have the most points at the end of the national championship game, you’ll win $500!

You can track your progress and see how you stack up against the field with our updated leaderboard throughout the tourney.

Oh, and we’re here to help. NESN.com’s full NCAA Tournament preview includes region-by-region analysis, sleeper picks and upset picks.

Sunday’s first game is scheduled to start at 12:10 p.m. ET. Sign up now to play!

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images