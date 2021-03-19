NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox scored seven unanswered runs, including five in the eighth inning, Friday to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-7 in Grapefruit League action at JetBlue Park.

The Red Sox slugged three home runs in the spring training victory, with Hunter Renfroe, Michael Chavis and Chris Herrmann all going yard.

Renfroe and Chavis both targeted the hitter’s backdrop in center field, with Renfroe launching a two-run homer off Louis Head in the third inning and Chavis blasting a solo shot off Andrew Kittredge in the seventh inning.

Check out Renfroe’s moon shot below.

Now, peep Chavis’ light-tower power.

Renfroe, signed in free agency over the offseason, figures to have a spot in Boston’s outfield come Opening Day, while Chavis is battling for a roster spot after a disappointing 2020 season.

Renfroe’s home run was his second of the spring. Chavis, meanwhile, is tied with Bobby Dalbec for the team lead with five homers, an interesting development considering both players could factor into Boston’s first base plans this season.

The Red Sox’s 2021 success, or lack thereof, ultimately could depend on their pitching, which faltered last season during Major League Baseball’s condensed campaign. But Boston’s bats sure look potent this spring, with Friday’s exhibition win being the latest indication.

