Hunter Renfroe Shows Off Cannon Arm In Red Sox-Rays Spring Game

New Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe mostly is known for his power at the plate, but his defense in right field also might turn some heads this season.

Renfroe on Monday showed off his cannon for an arm in throwing out Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, who was trying to go first-to-third on a single to right by Yandy Diaz. It was an impressive throw by Renfroe, to say the least.

Take a look:

Allow us to introduce you to Hunter Renfroe's cannon. pic.twitter.com/zsac8Q7fwJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 22, 2021

Renfroe has a chance to be a sneaky-great addition to the Red Sox. The veteran likely will be given every opportunity to be Boston’s everyday right fielder.

