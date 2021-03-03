If These Actually Are NBA’s 2021 All-Star Jerseys, We Don’t Want Them

NESN Logo Sign In

Nostalgia is all the rage right now, but sometimes, it’s best to leave some things in the past.

Such is the case with two of the rumored jerseys for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

A Portuguese Twitter account, Camisas da NBA, leaked the shirts Wednesday afternoon. And they’re pretty atrocious, to say the least.

Check ’em out:

Yeah. We’ll pass on that tacky early 2000s “fashion.”

Luckily, these might never see the light of day.

The account later noted these jerseys actually were designed for the Indianapolis All-Star Game, per Google Translate. (That event has been pushed off until 2024.)

Additionally, the account states the shirts in question “will not be marketed to the general public.”

Let’s hope not.

Hopefully, the real 2021 jerseys won’t be as hideous.

