Is Cam Newton Chirping Critics Of His Passing Ability On Instagram?

Perhaps we’re reading into this a bit too much, but it sure seems like Cam Newton is sending a message to his critics.

For as gifted as he was as a ball-carrier in 2020, Newton struggled mightily in the passing game with the New England Patriots. Some of that undoubtedly can be attributed to his lack of weapons, but some of his throws were so bad it didn’t matter who was out there.

With that in mind, Newton on Thursday posted a brief video of him dropping back and passing in a workout.

The caption?

“Oh …. This what y’all been waiting on, ain’t it?”

Now, Newton is quoting here, so make of that what you will. It’s also possible that what we’ve been waiting on is to see him doing football workouts, as most of his Instagram posts have been about lifting.

So it’s plausible that we’re reading way too much into this. But given what he was most often jabbed at for, it’s a little too convenient the content and caption of the post.

