NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen Gonsalves might make a name for himself this month during Boston Red Sox spring training.

ESPN’s David Schoenfield on Monday named the left-handed pitcher the Red Sox’s “most interesting” non-roster invitee of spring training. Gonsalves’ development last summer at the Red Sox’s alternate training site in Pawtucket, R.I., turned heads, and now he has the chance to prove he can contribute in the big leagues.

“Gonsalves received some top-100 prospect love while in the Twins’ organization and reached the majors in 2018, but then pitched just 13 innings in 2019,” Schoenfield wrote. “He was with the Red Sox at the alternate site last year after they claimed him off waivers from the Mets and reportedly saw his fastball velocity increase from 89-90 to 94-96. Given Boston’s pitching problems a year ago, he could get a chance at some point if he throws enough strikes.”

Gonsalves struck out two Minnesota Twins batters in one scoreless inning Sunday in Boston’s spring training opener. It’s a small body of work, but one that might warrant him additional action in the Grapefruit League.

Gonsalves is among the 32 non-roster invitees at Red Sox spring training. He and the others have just a slim chance of earning a spot on Boston’s 26-man Opening Day roster. However, Gonsalves might impress Red Sox brass to the point where he earns consideration for a call-up to Boston at some point this season, perhaps for some relief work.

Should that happen, observers will be able to note spring training as the point where Gonsalves’ trajectory changed.

Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images