NESN Logo Sign In

How much do the fortunes of the 2021 Red Sox depend on J.D. Martinez’s swing and Chris Sale’s fling?

The best- and worst-case scenarios for Boston’s 2021 season ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle set Tuesday both center around the Red Sox designated hitter’s and the ace’s respective comeback attempts. Martinez hopes to re-take his place among the ranks of elite sluggers after a rough 2020 campaign, while Sale intends to return from Tommy John surgery, hopefully pitching like his old self, at some point this season.

In his best-case Red Sox scenario, Doolittle explains how the Red Sox might contend for a playoff spot if Martinez and Sale bounce back.

“J.D. Martinez finds his way back to his 2019 form and powers a resurgent offense to help the Red Sox hang in at just over .500 until the time Chris Sale returns,” Doolittle wrote. “With Sale leading the pitching staff, Boston mounts a charge at 90 wins and challenges for a wild card.”

However, Doolittle in his worst-case scenario explains why Boston might struggle without in-form Martinez and/or Sale.