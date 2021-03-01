NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt on Monday made sure the football world was not misinformed about the status of his free agency.

Watt, who officially was released by the Texans on Feb. 12 after 10 seasons in Houston, has not gone about his free agency in silence. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has remained active on social media, which has led to football fans and media members alike heavily reading into everything and anything Watt posts.

Many thought the future Hall of Fame defensive end took to a new platform to drop a potential hint about his future. Complex Sports’ Zach Frydenlund on Monday pointed out Watt — or at least who he thought was Watt — changed his Peloton account bio which now reads, “SB56…GB..CLE..BUF.”

Watt very well could be considering the Packers, Browns and Bills, all of whom won at least one playoff game this past season. But the “update” on those teams being finalists for Watt’s service isn’t a legitimate one, as Watt does not have a Peloton.

“I don’t own a bike,” Watt tweeted Monday. “Stop.”

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Given the nature of today’s fans, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if folks try to decode Watt’s “I don’t own a bike” tweet into a message about his next step.

