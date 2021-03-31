Jackie Bradley Jr. Pens Thank You To Red Sox Ahead Of Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s all class with Jackie Bradley Jr., and that’s the way it always has been.

And even though his time with the Boston Red Sox is now in the past, it’s clear he still holds a lot of gratitude towards the team and fanbase.

Bradley signed with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month after spending the entirety of his career with the Sox.

Ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day, JBJ penned a letter of thanks in the Players’ Tribune titled “Dear Red Sox Nation.”

Here’s part of the letter, which you can read in full here.

“April 1, 2013 — eight years ago, tomorrow — was the beginning of a new chapter for my career. It’s one that would be filled with hardships and triumphs, but most importantly growth. From the Merloni Shuttle to the duck boat parades; from hitting slumps to hitting streaks; from All-Star Games to Gold Gloves; and from last-place finishes to World Series championships … my baseball career in New England has been one that’s challenged me to always be present in the moment. …

“So before each of us officially turns the page to our next chapter, I just wanted to say: Red Sox Nation, thank you.

“It was an honor.”

It has been an honor to play for the @RedSox. Thank you for everything, Boston. @PlayersTribune



📝: https://t.co/zHJyt3UGEN pic.twitter.com/enlzD1pw43 — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) March 31, 2021

Bradley leaves Boston as perhaps the greatest defensive outfielder the organization has ever seen across it’s long, storied history.

And even as the 30-year-old begins his time in Milwaukee, he’ll always have fans in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images