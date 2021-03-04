Jackie Bradley Jr. Reportedly Will Sign With Brewers In Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. has found a new home.

Bradley is set to sign with the Brewers, as first reported by The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. The veteran outfielder reportedly is heading to Milwaukee on a two-year deal worth $24 million.

McWilliams reported the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros also pursued Bradley this offseason.

The Red Sox maintained communication with JBJ over the winter as well. The 30-year-old played the first eight seasons of his Major League Baseball career in Boston, where he established himself as one of the game’s premier defensive outfielders. Bradley was named an All-Star with the Red Sox in 2016 and won a Gold Glove in 2018, the year he also received the American League Championship Series MVP Award amid Boston’s World Series run.

Bradley is coming off an abbreviated 2020 season in which he hit .283 with seven home runs and 22 RBI. He’s a career .239 hitter, though his glove obviously is his strongest suit.

JBJ will join a Brewers team that has reached the MLB playoffs in each of the last three seasons. Milwaukee in 2020 suffered a two-game sweep in its National League Wild Card Series at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images