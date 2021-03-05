Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals Motive For Wearing No. 41 With Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. is set to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, and with this fresh start also will come a new number.

The former Boston Red Sox centerfielder reportedly came to terms on a two-year, $24 million deal that is front loaded with an opt out after the first season.

His wife, Erin Bradley, confirmed the free agent had made his decision Thursday, and the 2018 Gold Glover broke his own Twitter silence Friday to see if anyone could guess why he chose to wear No. 41 with the Brewers.

41 — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) March 5, 2021

19 + 17 + 2 + 3 = — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) March 5, 2021

It looks like one of his followers took the hint “family” and figured out that Bradley added up the birthdays of himself, his wife and their two young children.

With the Red Sox, JBJ wore Nos. 44, 25 and 19.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images