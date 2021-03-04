NESN Logo Sign In

Indeed, Jackie Bradley Jr. is headed to Wisconsin.

The longtime Boston Red Sox center fielder took the patient approach in his first run with free agency. But early Thursday morning he found his next landing spot, reportedly agreeing with the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year, $24 million deal.

The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams and Radio.com’s Rob Bradford reported the news, and Bradley’s wife, Erin, later confirmed it with a tweet.

“There aren’t enough words to convey how I feel but thank you @RedSox@RedSoxFund & fans for the great memories,” Bradley wrote. “I won’t say goodbye but see ya later, for Boston will always have a place in my heart. For now I say hello @Brewers -can’t wait for this new adventure @JackieBradleyJr”

Bradley spent eight years with the Red Sox, emerging as one of the greatest defensive outfielders in franchise history.

His contract does have an opt-out after this season, but nevertheless, he is testing the waters somewhere other than Boston.

