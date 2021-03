NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins came out swinging Thursday night.

Greg McKegg got the B’s on the board just under three minutes into the Bruins’ contest with the Buffalo Sabres and it would be all Boston from there.

Jake DeBrusk lit the lamp for the third time this season roughly halfway through the second period off of assists from David Pastrnak and David Krejci.

To see his strike, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images