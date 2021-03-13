Jake DeBrusk Out For Bruins-Rangers Due To COVID-19 Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk on Saturday will not get the chance to build off of his solid performance Thursday.

The Boston Bruins winger has been ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Saturday morning ahead of the matinee against the New York Rangers.

DeBrusk is coming off his best game of the season Thursday, which followed a healthy scratch Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

This is not the first time a Bruin has landed on the COVID-19 list this season. Karson Kuhlman was on the list during training camp, then Charlie Coyle popped up on it last week, forcing him to miss one game against the Washington Capitals. Coyle was back in the lineup two days later, then revealed he had a false positive.

Players can end up in COVID-19 protocols for either testing positive or being deemed a close contact. It’s unclear what landed DeBrusk, who did practice Friday, to end up on the list.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images