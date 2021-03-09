Jalen Hurts Breaks Silence On Reported Carson Wentz Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Other than Carson Wentz himself, perhaps nobody is more obviously impacted by the quarterback’s reported trade to the Indianapolis Colts than Jalen Hurts.

Of course, Hurts replaced Wentz as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback in Week 14 of the 2020 season. With the Eagles sending Wentz to the Colts, a deal that can’t become official until the new league year starts next week, it’s a clear sign that Hurts is “the guy” in Philly.

“It was an opportunity for me,” Hurts said Monday on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It shows what they think I can be as a player, so I want to prove them right.”

As for the trade itself, Hurts didn’t read into it too much.

“My focus since I got (to Philadelphia) has been on controlling what I can control and trying to become the best player I can be,” Hurts said. “(The trade of Wentz) ain’t too much of my business. I don’t get into that.”

The Eagles went 1-3 in the four games Hurts started last season. Across those contests, he completed 69 of his 133 pass attempts for 919 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 46 times for 272 yards with three touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images