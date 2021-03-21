Brackets are busted across the country, but those who chose the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament should feel pretty confident.
Especially after watching Jalen Suggs.
The super-athletic freshman combo guard led the Bulldogs in a one-sided first half against the Norfolk State Spartans, and the comfortable lead allowed him to show off a little bit.
Seriously though, is this March Madness or the Harlem Globetrotters? This jam from Suggs, with the assist thrown off the glass from Joel Ayayi, was something.
Sheesh!