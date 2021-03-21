NESN Logo Sign In

Brackets are busted across the country, but those who chose the Gonzaga Bulldogs to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament should feel pretty confident.

Especially after watching Jalen Suggs.

The super-athletic freshman combo guard led the Bulldogs in a one-sided first half against the Norfolk State Spartans, and the comfortable lead allowed him to show off a little bit.

Seriously though, is this March Madness or the Harlem Globetrotters? This jam from Suggs, with the assist thrown off the glass from Joel Ayayi, was something.

Sheesh!

Thumbnail photo via Albert Cesare/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports Images