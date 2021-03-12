James Harden Explains What Separates Kyrie Irving From Rest Of NBA

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyrie Irving put together a “vintage” performance — as Marcus Smart described it — in the Nets’ first game following the NBA All-Star break.

Irving dropped a game-high 40 points in Brooklyn’s 121-109 win over the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. The offensive outburst matched Irving’s season-high point total and helped the Nets win their 12th game in their last 13 outings.

The star point guard looked like a man possessed over the course of his stellar performance against his former team. James Harden — who scored 22 points Thursday night — believes Irving largely deserves the credit for helping the Nets shake off their rust after having over a week off from game action.

“He’s a different breed,” Harden said, per ESPN. “He has that killer mentality in a sense of, no matter who we play or where we’re playing, he is going to go out there and try to destroy the opponent, and that’s something that you’d want on your team at all times. That mentality is what sets him apart from a lot of guys in this league.”

Irving, on the other hand, effectively brushed off his highly productive night.