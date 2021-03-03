Jared Cook Among Two Tight Ends Officially Released By Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

The tight end market has gained two more free agents.

The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday officially released two-time Pro Bowl veteran Jared Cook and fellow tight end Josh Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates initially reported the transactions.

Cook, as Yates explained, was scheduled to become a free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March, making his release more “procedural.”

It comes one day after the Minnesota Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed reported Wednesday that Rudolph would be interested in joining the tight end-needy New England Patriots.

Cook certainly is a bigger household name than Hill. The former also is among the more interesting veteran options available on the open market.