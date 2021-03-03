Jared Cook Among Two Tight Ends Officially Released By Saints

The tight end market has gained two more free agents.
The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday officially released two-time Pro Bowl veteran Jared Cook and fellow tight end Josh Hill. ESPN’s Field Yates initially reported the transactions.
Cook, as Yates explained, was scheduled to become a free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March, making his release more “procedural.”
It comes one day after the Minnesota Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed reported Wednesday that Rudolph would be interested in joining the tight end-needy New England Patriots.
Cook certainly is a bigger household name than Hill. The former also is among the more interesting veteran options available on the open market.
The 6-foot-6, 254-pound Cook was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019. He is a 12-year NFL veteran who’s entering his age-34 season.
Cook has appeared in 178 games (89 starts) and posted 505 receptions for 6,673 yards with 41 touchdowns.
Cook has remained consistent and productive even in his most recent years. He hauled in 37 receptions for 504 yards and a noteworthy seven touchdowns during 15 games in 2020. That was just two seasons after his 68-reception, 896-yard, six-touchdown campaign with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018.
Hill, 30, has played each of his eight NFL seasons with the Saints.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hill played in 14 games (seven starts) during the 2020 season. He compiled eight receptions for 46 yards with one touchdown. That, however, came one year after posting career-highs in catches (25) and receiving yards (226) with three touchdowns in 2019.