Jaroslav Halak has been a monster between the pipes to open the 2021 NHL season.

Halak continued his red-hot start as the Boston Bruins got revenge against the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

The veteran Bruins netminder stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced en route to the squad’s 5-1 win over Washington.

