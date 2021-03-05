Jarred Tinordi Gives First Impression Of Bruins After Debut With Boston

Jarred Tinordi quietly made his debut with the Boston Bruins in Wednesday night’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.
The defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators and will help the blue line as it deals with a slew of injuries.
For Tinordi, who spent the last two seasons with Nashville, he was excited about the opportunity to play in Boston.
“Right away I got excited. I’ve got family back in Nashville. I’ve got my wife and daughter there,” he told reporters Thursday after practice. “It’s tough leaving them, but it’s another opportunity, it’s another opportunity to show what you can do in this league, especially joining a team like Boston.”
So, what were his first impressions in his first game?
“I thought the game (Wednesday) night was a fast-paced game,” Tinordi said. “(The Capitals are) a good team. They clogged up the neutral zone on us pretty good. I think we have some things that we can do better and improve upon, but it was a tight game. You look at the shots on goal and into a shootout, it was tight, there wasn’t a lot of room or a lot of chances either way (on Wednesday) night.”
The Capitals certainly applied pressure throughout the game, but the shots were minimal through the first two periods thanks in part to some tough defense.
Tinordi likely will see action again Friday night when the B’s take on the Caps once again at TD Garden.