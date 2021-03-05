Jarred Tinordi Gives First Impression Of Bruins After Debut With Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Jarred Tinordi quietly made his debut with the Boston Bruins in Wednesday night’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

The defenseman was claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators and will help the blue line as it deals with a slew of injuries.

For Tinordi, who spent the last two seasons with Nashville, he was excited about the opportunity to play in Boston.

“Right away I got excited. I’ve got family back in Nashville. I’ve got my wife and daughter there,” he told reporters Thursday after practice. “It’s tough leaving them, but it’s another opportunity, it’s another opportunity to show what you can do in this league, especially joining a team like Boston.”

So, what were his first impressions in his first game?