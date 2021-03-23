Jarrett Stidham Shares Instagram From Workout With Patriots Pass-Catchers

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots aren’t wasting any time gearing up for the 2021 NFL season.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who soon will enter his third season in the league, recently organized a series of workouts with Patriots offensive players out in California. Monday’s session included a pair of New England newcomers — tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — as well as wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Kristian Wilkerson and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Matt LaCosse.

Not long after the workout, Stidham took to Instagram to share some footage. The 24-year-old also explained the potential benefit of these late-March training sessions.

“Let’s get the newness out of the way this week, you know what I’m saying?” Stidham said. “So that way whenever we go to training camp we can hit it running.”

The Patriots’ workouts in The Golden State will continue Tuesday and quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver N’Keal Harry reportedly will join the group for the latest session.

