Jason McCourty Trolls Kyle Van Noy Over Attire In New Patriots Interview

Kyle Van Noy might need to work on his sweatshirt game.
The veteran linebacker, who last week agreed to return to New England on a two-year deal, recently joined Patriots.com reporter Megan O’Brien for a sit-down interview. For reasons unclear, Van Noy showed up to his first interview since rejoining the Patriots while doing a rather goofy hoodie.
Free agent Jason McCourty couldn’t help but troll the Patriots linebacker for his questionable fashion choice.
“Buddy dressed like a tropical skittle,” he tweeted.
Take a look:
Whether McCourty will play with Van Noy this season remains to be seen. New England’s secondary is loaded, and there might not be enough room for an aging, mediocre defensive back.
As for Van Noy, his return should help the Patriots field one of the NFL’s better defenses.