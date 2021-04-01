Jaylen Brown Expresses Frustration After Celtics’ Loss To Mavericks

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot just isn’t going right for the Boston Celtics of late, and Jaylen Brown knows it.

The Celtics’s 113-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night marked the seventh defeat in their last 10 games.

Boston had made games interesting late, but has been unable to complete these comebacks or hold leads. In fact, the Celtics never led in Wednesday’s game against Dallas.

Head coach Brad Stevens clearly, and rightfully, was frustrated after the loss. And Jaylen Brown echoed those sentiments.

“Celtics basketball is about scrapping, getting after guys defensively, 1 through 5,” Brown said after the game. “We haven’t had that in the starting unit or off the bench. As a team, we haven’t had it.”

Well, he certainly isn’t wrong.

The Celtics look to get back on track Friday when they welcome the Houston Rockets to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images